ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® is pleased to announce that member Ben Leovy, KC3ZPQ, of Ellicott City, Maryland, has been named the winner of the 2026 ARRL Student Coding Competition. Leovy, 16, recently completed his sophomore year at Howard High School. He designed a mobile application to help users prepare for their amateur radio license examinations.

Leovy will receive a $5,000 prize awarded by ARRL. His project was selected by a panel of judges based on usability, clarity, stability, and code quality. The judges also recognized his enthusiasm for software development and creativity by awarding him a new MacBook Neo to encourage his continued exploration of programming and technology.

“The ARRL Student Coding Competition was created to encourage young radio amateurs to apply their skills to a real-world opportunity that will benefit the amateur radio community and future entrants,” said ARRL Senior Director of Marketing and Innovation Bob Inderbitzen, NQ1R. “Ben’s project demonstrated the kind of problem-solving skills and creativity that will help shape the future of amateur radio.”

The judges were also impressed with the strength of Leovy’s technical approach and the potential value of continuing its development. ARRL has offered him a consulting project this summer, to further refine and improve the application in collaboration with ARRL employees – an opportunity to gain professional experience. Upon successful completion of the project, Leovy will earn an additional $5,000. He will also be eligible for a $5,000 ARRL scholarship when he enrolls in college after high school.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to continue improving the application and working with ARRL,” said Leovy. “I hope it helps more people, particularly students my age, to get involved in amateur radio and to join ARRL.”

Leovy became interested in amateur radio through his grandfather and through friends involved with the scouts who shared an interest in the hobby. In addition to amateur radio and programming, Leovy participates in his school’s robotics club and enjoys exploring technology through hands-on projects.

The ARRL Student Coding Competition was launched in January 2026 as part of ARRL’s ongoing commitment to developing the next generation of radio amateurs. The competition encouraged ARRL Student members ages 21 and younger, who already have ham radio licenses, to combine their interests in amateur radio and software development.

“Programs like this help young people discover that amateur radio is more than a hobby — it is a pathway that inspires hands-on, practical, and technical experiences,” said ARRL CEO David Minster, NA2AA. “By investing in students and their ideas, ARRL is investing in the future of amateur radio.”

The competition is another ARRL program intended to develop student interest in future education and careers in STEM/STEAM fields. Other ongoing initiatives include the ARRL Teachers Institute on Wireless Technology, the ARRL Collegiate Amateur Radio Program, and the ARRL Foundation Scholarship Program.

The competition judges were ARRL First Vice President Kristen McIntyre, K6WX; Hudson Division Director Ed Wilson, N2XDD; previous Director of Education and Learning Steve Goodgame, K5ATA; ARRL VEC Manager Maria Somma, AB1FM; and Education & Learning Support Specialist Max Freedman, N4ML. Additional support was provided by past Pacific Division Director Anthony Marcin, W7XM.

Since 2024, ARRL Student Membership has been free for full-time students ages 21 and younger. This no-cost membership opportunity makes it easier for students to become involved in amateur radio and access ARRL resources while they explore radio, technology, and STEM-related learning opportunities.

For more information about ARRL Student Membership, visit www.arrl.org/student.

About ARRL®

ARRL The National Association for Amateur Radio® was founded in 1914 as The American Radio Relay League, and is a noncommercial organization of radio amateurs. ARRL’s mission is to promote and protect the art, science, and enjoyment of amateur radio, and to develop the next generation of radio amateurs. ARRL supports members with opportunities to discover radio, to develop new skills, and to serve their local communities. ARRL’s youth initiatives include programs to inspire students and advance STEM education through amateur radio, and to encourage pathways to higher education and careers in wireless communications and related technical fields. ARRL is also the Secretariat of the International Amateur Radio Union (IARU). For more information about ARRL and amateur radio, visit www.arrl.org.