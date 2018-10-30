AMSAT-NA’s 36th Annual Space Symposium and General Meeting has been named in honor of Bill Tynan, W3XO (SK), a founding director of AMSAT and Amateur Radio satellite pioneer. Tynan died on August 7. He was 91.

The 2018 AMSAT William A. Tynan, W3XO, Memorial Space Symposium will be held November 2 – 4 at the US Space and Rocket Center, Huntsville, Alabama. The Space Symposium Banquet keynote speaker this year will be Justin Foley, a Systems Engineer at Jet Propulsion Laboratory.