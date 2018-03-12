The winner of the 2018 ARRL Hiram Percy Maxim Memorial Award, Ruth Willet, KM4LAO, received the award plaque and allotted $1,500 on November 3 in a festive award ceremony during the Stone Mountain Hamfest in Lawrenceville, Georgia. Hosted by Alford Memorial Radio Club, the Stone Mountain Hamfest was also the 2018 ARRL Georgia Section Convention. ARRL Southeastern Division Director Greg Sarratt, W4OZK, congratulated Willet and presented the award before an enthusiastic crowd.

“The Hiram Percy Maxim Memorial Award is one of the top awards that ARRL awards annually,” Sarratt said. “When I saw Ruth’s nomination package come in, it was a no-brainer for me to support Ruth to win the award this year. I am very proud of this award and honored to be here to present it to Ruth.”

Georgia Section leadership team members were in attendance, including Section Manager David Benoist, AG4ZR.

Willet, an Amateur Extra-class licensee, is a junior at Kettering University, where she is dual-majoring in engineering physics and mechanical engineering. She is an active member of ARRL, the Gwinnett Amateur Radio Society, the North Fulton Amateur Radio League, and the Amateur Radio Club of Columbia County in Georgia, the Genesee Country Amateur Radio Club in Michigan, the Young Ladies Radio League, the Straight Key Century Club, CWOps, and AMSAT. She is also president of the Kettering University Amateur Radio Club (K8HPS).

“This award means so much because of the people that have made my Amateur Radio adventures so meaningful, many of whom nominated me for this honor,” Willet said. “I hope that this award will give me a platform to continue encouraging more people to get licensed and involved in this amazing hobby.”

Her mother, Sharon Willet, KM4TVU, baked and decorated cakes for the award reception.

The Hiram Percy Maxim Memorial Award is given annually by the ARRL Board of Directors to a radio amateur under the age of 21 whose accomplishments and contributions to both Amateur Radio and the local community are of an exemplary nature.