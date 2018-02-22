The 2018 Dave Kalter Memorial Youth DX Adventure (YDXA) destination this summer will be the PJ2T contest station site in Curacao. During the week of July 19-24, three young radio amateurs between 12 and 17, accompanied by a parent or legal guardian (no license required), will make the trip. All travelers must have a valid passport and reside in the US.

“We are excited to announce that through the generosity of Geoff Howard, W0CG, and the Caribbean Contesting Consortium, the 2018 trip is returning to the super contest station PJ2T in Curacao, with the purpose of operating DX and learning the finer points of handling pileups, working gray line propagation, and antennas,” the YDXA announcement said.

The window to accept applications for the Dave Kalter Memorial Youth DX Adventure now is open; the complement of YDXA travelers may be expanded beyond six people, if fundraising permits.

The application deadline is March 17. — Thanks to YDXA Team Leader Jim Storms, AB8YK, and Ron Doyle, N8VAR