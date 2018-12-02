Peripatetic Polish DXpeditioner Dom Grzyb, 3Z9DX, and four other operators announced over the weekend that their postponed plans to mount the 3Y0I DXpedition to Bouvet Island are back on. This comes as the 3Y0Z DXpedition team members, who were unsuccessful in landing on the remote South Atlantic island, are currently en route to South Africa on their way back home. According to the latest ClubLog DXCC Most Wanted list, Bouvet now is the second most-wanted DXCC entity, behind North Korea.

“Our trip planned originally at the end of 2017 was canceled at the request of the organizers of the 3YØZ expedition,” an announcement said. “Due to the cancellation by the [3Y0Z] organizers, we are now returning to the implementation of our project and preparations for our trip as a matter of urgency.”

DX-World has reported that the 3Y0I license has been renewed and a landing permit — good for 1 year — issued by the Norwegian Polar Institute. While no specific dates for the DXpedition have been announced, the 3Y0I team said its plans call for operating during the subantarctic summer, which suggests they could be on the air late this year.

The 3Y0I team said it has chartered a seagoing yacht adapted for extreme weather conditions to make the 12-day, 2,800-nautical mile trip from South Africa to Bouvet Island. The team anticipates operating for about 2 weeks. The participants have financed the trip out of their own pockets.

In addition to 3Z9DX, the 3Y0I operators will include Stanislaw, SQ8X; Leszek, SP3DOI; Branko, YU4DX, and Frans, J69DX.