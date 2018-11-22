ARRL encourages its members to give something back on #Giving Tuesday, November 27, either by donating to a favorite charity, by volunteering your time — or both. ARRL is registered as an IRS 501(c)(3) charitable organization, and donations to ARRL are tax deductible. Join the movement on November 27 to celebrate #GivingTuesday by giving your time, skills, voice, dollars, and goods to charity and help others.

Many of ARRL’s programs and services are not covered by membership fees alone. Your contributions to the Education & Technology Fund, the Spectrum Defense Fund, and the Legislative Issues Advocacy Fund have a tremendous impact on ARRL’s ability to promote Amateur Radio and better serve its members. Take this opportunity to support ARRL’s efforts on behalf of Amateur Radio.