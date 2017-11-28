ARRL is encouraging its members to give something back on #Giving Tuesday, November 28, either by donating to a favorite charity, by volunteering your time — or both. ARRL is registered with the IRS as a 501(c)(3) charitable organization, and donations to ARRL are tax deductible.

“Many of the programs and services provided by ARRL to our members and the Amateur Radio community would not be possible without the generosity of hams,” said ARRL CEO Tom Gallagher, NY2RF. “Giving Tuesday encourages individuals to take a moment to remember organizations that have meaning in their lives and to give back. I hope all of our members will take a moment to visit the ARRL website and donate online, or write a check. Gifts to any of our funds are much appreciated and help ARRL continue its work on behalf of its members and the entire Amateur Radio Community.”

Join the movement on November 28 to celebrate #GivingTuesday by giving your time, skills, voice, dollars, and goods to charity and help others. Many of ARRL’s programs and services are not covered by membership fees alone. Your contributions to the Education & Technology Fund, the Spectrum Defense Fund, the Legislative Issues Advocacy Fund have a tremendous impact on ARRL’s ability to promote Amateur Radio and better serve its members. Take this opportunity to support ARRL’s efforts on behalf of Amateur Radio.