Ajit Pai, a Republican member of the FCC, has been designated by President Donald Trump to succeed chairman Tom Wheeler, who stepped down on Inauguration Day, January 20.

“I am deeply grateful to the President of the United States for designating me the 34th Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission,” Pai said in a statement. “I look forward to working with the new Administration, my colleagues at the Commission, members of Congress, and the American public to bring the benefits of the digital age to all Americans.”

A critic of so-called Internet neutrality rules, Pai, 44, was nominated to the FCC by former President Barack Obama and was confirmed unanimously by the U.S. Senate in 2012.

The son of immigrants from India, the Harvard Law graduate grew up in Parsons, Kansas.

The FCC now is down to three members. In addition to Pai are Democrat Mignon Clyburn and Republican Michael O’Rielly. The Commission can have five members, three of whom are from the majority political party.