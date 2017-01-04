The AM Rally is under way!

If you’re not familiar with full-carrier amplitude modulation (AM) or have never used it on the air, you now have a chance during the AM Rally, Saturday and Sunday, April 1-2, on 160 through 10 meters (except 30, 17, and 12 meters) plus 6 meters. AM has remained popular among dedicated radio amateurs who consider it their primary operating mode, and many modern transceivers include an AM mode button.

“Whether your rig is software defined, solid state, vacuum tube, hybrid, homebrew or broadcast surplus, you’ll be a welcome part of the AM Rally,” said Clark Burgard, N1BCG, who is spearheading the event with Steve Cloutier, WA1QIX, and Brian Kress, KB3WFV.

The AM Rally got under way at 0000 UTC on April 1 and concludes at 2400 UTC on April 2. Certificates will go to high-scoring stations in each of five power classes, both for most contacts and most states/provinces worked.

The AM Rally website has full details.