Melissa S. Reinhardt, KD6BIT, of Agoura Hills, California, died on November 9. An ARRL member, she was 66. Reinhardt was a marketing and advertising executive with close ties to the Amateur Radio industry and was a familiar face at Hamvention and other regional hamfests. Over the years, she created promotional programs for AOR, Alinco, Kantronics, US Tower, and more, and she won several national and regional awards for advertising excellence.

A native of Buffalo, New York, Reinhardt was a graduate of the State University of New York-Buffalo. She was active on the air, volunteered as an emergency communicator with the Los Angeles County Disaster Communications Service, and was a county hunter. Survivors include her husband Jeff Reinhardt, AA6JR, and their children Jessica Reinhardt, KD6ARA, and Steven Reinhardt, K6SJR. The family has suggested memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society designated for inflammatory breast cancer research.