[UPDATED 2017-10-05 @ 1742 UTC] Tropical Storm Nate is now threatening to dump “flooding rains” over portions of Central America, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). The storm’s center is now moving across northeastern Nicaragua. The storm has caused heavy rain and flooding in Central America.

An Amateur Radio emergency net has been activated in Costa Rica. Amateurs not involved in the storm emergency are asked to give a wide berth. The frequencies that may be used are 3.752 MHz, 7.242 MHz, and 14.302 MHz. The 40-meter frequency is identified as the main HF band for traffic.

Other nets active in the region include the Colombian Amateur Radio Emergency Net, which is using 7.117 MHz “for some traffic related to or, as necessary, in support of Costa Rica and other Central American countries,” according to Juan Manuel Yanguas, HK5AKN. The Central America Net is on 7.090 MHz, while the Nicaragua Net is on 7.098 MHz.

As of 1500 UTC, Tropical Storm Nate was some 30 miles northwest of Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, and about 65 miles south of Puerto Lempira, Honduras, with maximum sustained winds of 40 MPH. The storm is moving to the northwest at 9 MPH.

The NHC says little change in strength is expected of Tropical Storm Nate until its center moves over the northwestern Caribbean. “After that, a combination of warm sea surface temperatures and light shear should allow for at least steady strengthening,” the NHC said.

The Government of Mexico has issued a tropical storm warning for the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula and the adjacent islands from Punta Herrero to Rio Lagartos. A hurricane watch is in effect for the same stretch of coastline.

“Interests elsewhere in Honduras, the Bay Islands, western Cuba, the Yucatan Peninsula, and the northern coast of the Gulf of Mexico should monitor the progress of Nate,” the NHC has advised.

The NHC said a turn toward the north-northwest at a faster forward speed is expected later today, with that motion continuing through Friday night.