The theme for Hamvention® 2018 is “Amateur Radio...Serving the Community.” Ron Cramer, KD8ENJ, Hamvention General Chairman, said the theme acknowledges the role that ham radio operators play in their communities, especially in times of emergencies.

“During recent disasters, hurricanes in Florida, Texas and Puerto Rico and wildfires in the West, Amateur Radio operators were once again called upon to provide emergency communication assistance when regular services failed or were overtaxed,” Cramer said.

He said that in keeping with the theme, Hamvention is planning to have forums on emergency communication and displays of Amateur Radio emergency communication vehicles. Disasters are not the only times that Amateur Radio operators contribute to their communities. Hams devote many hours to help keeping participants safe during parades, festivals, walks, runs, marathons and numerous other community activities by providing auxiliary communication.

Cramer thanked the many hams who actively volunteer with community groups and thanked the public and organizations for their support of Amateur Radio. Hamvention 2018 will take place May 18-20 for the 2nd year at the Greene County Fairgrounds and Expo Center in Xenia, Ohio.