AMSAT-NA has announced the 2018 candidates for its Board of Directors. The candidates, in alphabetical, are Tom Clark, K3IO; Mark Hammond, N8MH; Scott Harvey, KA7FVV; Bruce Paige, KK5DO, and Peter Portanova, W2JV.

This year, AMSAT-NA will elect three voting Board members, with the seats going to those who receive the three highest votes. Two alternates will be chosen bases on the next highest number of votes.

Clark, Hammond, and Paige are current Board members, while Portanova is an alternate.

Ballots will be mailed to AMSAT-NA members by July 15 and must be received at the AMSAT office by September 15, 2018, in order to be counted. Members may vote for up to three candidates. — Thanks to AMSAT News Service via Clayton Coleman, W5PFG