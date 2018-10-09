AMSAT-EA will use special call sign AM1SAT on all active satellites September 10 – 17 as part of the IV RadioHam Fair IberRadio 2018 activities. IberRadio is the biggest event for the ham community in southwest Europe, opening on September 14 – 15. AM1SAT will be active from at least 14 grid squares. AMSAT-EA is sponsoring the AM1SAT Special Award in silver and gold categories, available to hams and SWLs during the event period.

For stations in Europe, contact AM1SAT in ten different four-character grids for gold, and five different grids for silver. For non-European countries, contact AM1SAT in four different grids for gold, and two different grids for silver. Send logs (no QSLs required) by October 1.