AMSAT-NA will hold its 2017 Space Symposium October 27-29 at the Silver Legacy Resort in Reno, Nevada. The hotel offers free parking and airport shuttle, complimentary WiFi, and eight restaurants and retail shops. The 2017 AMSAT Space Symposium will feature numerous presentations on Amateur Radio satellites, operating techniques, news and plans from the Amateur Radio satellite world.

The Board of Directors meeting is open to AMSAT members. There is also the AMSAT-NA annual membership meeting. There will be a banquet with a keynote speaker and door prizes. Several members of the Sierra Nevada Amateur Radio Society (SNARS) and other local radio amateurs will be helping with this event.

More information about the 2017 AMSAT Symposium will be posted on the AMSAT website as it becomes available. — Thanks to AMSAT News Service