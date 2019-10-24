Tick-tock! Time is running short to bid on the more than 230 Amateur Radio items on the block in the 14th annual ARRL Online Auction. Bidding ends at 10 PM EDT on Thursday, October 24 (Friday, October 25, at 0200 UTC).

Auction items include lab-tested QST “Product Review” gear, vintage books, used equipment, and one-of-a-kind items. Some of the premier “Product Review” items on the block include the Elecraft KPA1500 legal-limit HF and 6-meter linear amplifier, the Icom IC-7610 HF and 6-meter transceiver, the Palstar LA-1K 160 – 6 meter amplifier, the FlexRadio Systems FLEX-6400M HF and 6-meter SDR transceiver, and the Kenwood TS-890 HF and 6-meter transceiver.

Book offerings in the auction include the “sold out” 2019 ARRL Handbook boxed set, a special defense edition of The Radio Amateur’s Handbook from 1942, and a 1949 edition of the ARRL Antenna Book.

Proceeds from the annual Online Auction benefit ARRL education programs. Bidders must register.