The International Space Station crew is back to its nominal complement of six members, after Scott Tingle, KG5NZA, Anton Shkaplerov, and Norishige Kanai arrived on board early this week.

Cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin is the new Expedition 54 commander. The other crew members are Mark Vande Hei, KG5GNP, and Joe Acaba, KE5DAR.

On December 17, Tingle, Shkaplerov, and Kanai headed into space on board a Soyuz MS-07 vehicle from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.