The Arctic Legends RI0B IOTA DXpedition from Arkhangelsk, Russia, to the islands of the Kara Sea is planned for August 25 – 26, but dates are subject to change due to the long route and complex weather conditions. The RI0B call sign was last used for the 2001 Lost Islands expedition led by Victoria Koryukina, RA0BM, which was organized to activate rare islands in the Kara Sea. The vehicle for the 2018 Arctic Legends expedition will be a helicopter.