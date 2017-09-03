Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS) has congratulated ARISS International Chair Frank Bauer, KA3HDO, for being tapped as Hamvention® 2017 Amateur of the Year.

“Each year, Hamvention recognizes radio amateurs known for making major contributions to the art and science of amateur radio, and it’s no surprise why Bauer was chosen,” an ARISS statement said. Among other things, Hamvention recognized Bauer for his 1995 proposed experiment for the AMSAT Phase 3D satellite (AO-40) to measure the signal strength of the GPS satellite constellation. For years after, the aerospace industry cited this experiment, because the results helped engineers improve the GPS system, led to new applications for GPS, and changed navigation at High-Earth Orbit (HEO) and Geosynchronous Orbit (GEO) altitudes.

A radio amateur since 1974, Bauer has been the AMSAT-NA Vice President for Human Spaceflight for many years. At NASA’s behest in 1996 and representing AMSAT, Bauer, with ARRL representative Rosalie White, K1STO, was instrumental in setting up the first meeting of worldwide volunteers that became ARISS.

“Frank didn’t just think about where Amateur Radio in space should be; he always thought about where it was headed — he still does,” commented White, a past Hamvention Amateur of the Year and ARISS International Secretary. “His multifaceted background and experience in aerospace, NASA, and Amateur Radio is the ideal combination resulting in effectively spearheading the ARISS team in offering to hams, students, and the general public, ARISS success after ARISS success.”

In the US, ARISS is a collaborative effort between ARRL and AMSAT, in partnership with NASA and the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space (CASIS).