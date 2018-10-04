ARISS-Russia will mark Cosmonautics Day (International Day of Human Space Flight) with special SSTV transmissions from the International Space Station. Transmissions are to begin on April 11 at 1130 UTC and run through April 14 at 1820 UTC.

Images from the Interkosmos Project period of the Soviet space program have been stored on a computer in the ISS Russian segment, and these are transmitted to Earth via Amateur Radio using a Kenwood TM-D710E transceiver. Images received can be posted and viewed.

The transmissions, coordinated with the Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS) scheduling team, will be on 145.800 MHz using PD-120 SSTV protocol. As with other events of this type, the SSTV transmission are dependent on other activities, schedules, and crew responsibilities on the ISS and are subject to change at any time.