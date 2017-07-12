At the December 2 Superstition Hamfest in Mesa, Arizona, the Arizona Repeater Association (ARA) presented its annual donation of $2,500 to the ARRL Spectrum Defense Fund. This marks the fourth consecutive year that the club has contributed.

“ARRL is deeply appreciative to all the members of the Arizona Repeater Association for their ongoing support to the ARRL Spectrum Defense Fund,” said ARRL Development Manager Lauren Clarke, KB1YDD. “With ARA’s most recent gift of $2,500 to this important fund, ARRL is pleased to welcome the Arizona Repeater Association into the Maxim Society!”

That honor is reserved for individuals and organizations contributing at least $10,000.

The ARA contingent, headed by Brian McCarthy, AK7F, presented a symbolic check to ARRL Southwestern Division Vice Director Ned Stearns, AA7A; ARRL Arizona Section Manager Rick Paquette, W7RAP, and other Arizona Field Organization staffers. At the same hamfest, a plaque signed by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey declaring October 28 — the date of the ARRL Arizona State Convention in Maricopa — as Amateur Radio Day in Arizona was presented and displayed at the ARRL booth.