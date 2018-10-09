Amateur Radio Lighthouse Society (ARLHS) founder Jim Weidner, K2JXW, of Merchantville, New Jersey, died on September 1. He was 77. A radio amateur since 1954, Weidner was a retired high school and post-secondary English instructor, as well as an active member of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania and did graduate-level work at Rowan University, Burlington College, and Princeton University. Weidner was also the author and editor of several books and managed a small academic press publishing scientific and medical textbooks. Since the founding of ARLHS in 2000, the organization has amassed 1,665 members worldwide in support of its goal to promote Amateur Radio activation of lighthouses and the documentation of historical lighthouses.