The ARRL has granted a Colvin Award to help support the upcoming 3Y0Z DXpedition to Bouvet Island, the second most-wanted DXCC entity. The DXpedition is scheduled to get under way early next year.

“This is a great team, putting forth a complicated DXpedition to the most remote island on Earth and one of the rarest of the rare DXCC entities,” said ARRL Field Services Manager Dave Patton, NN1N.

The Colvin Award is funded by an endowment established by Lloyd Colvin, W6KG (SK), who, with his wife Iris, W6QL (SK), logged more than 1 million contacts during their world travels, and assembling one of the largest QSL collections in the world.

The Colvin Award is conferred in the form of grants in support of Amateur Radio projects that promote international goodwill in the field of DX. Applicants must be groups with a favorable track record in the field of DX and with experience that is directly related to the project being proposed. Proposed projects must have as a goal a significant achievement in the field of DX.