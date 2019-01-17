Newly elected ARRL Directors from four Divisions and one new Vice Director will be welcomed to the conference table when the ARRL Board of Directors meets for its Annual Meeting on January 18 – 19 in Windsor, Connecticut.

New to the Board are Hudson Division Director Ria Jairam, N2RJ, of Sussex, New Jersey, who edged out incumbent Mike Lisenco, N2YBB, in last fall’s balloting. The New England Division also will have new representation, as Fred Hopengarten, K1VR, of Lincoln, Massachusetts, succeeds Director Tom Frenaye, K1KI, who lost his re-election bid. Hopengarten, an attorney, is the author of Antenna Zoning for the Radio Amateur and has served as an ARRL Volunteer Counsel.

In the Northwestern Division, Mike Ritz, W7VO, of Scappoose, Oregon, has succeeded Jim Pace, K7CEX, who opted not to seek a new term after serving since 2014. New Northwestern Division Vice Director — and past Eastern Washington Section Manager — Mark Tharp, KB7HDX, is another fresh face among the “back benchers.” He topped a three-candidate field to succeed Bonnie Altus, AB7ZQ. In the Roanoke Division, George “Bud” Hippisley, W2RU, of Penhook, Virginia, is the new Director after outpolling Director Dr. Jim Boehner, N2ZZ, in last fall’s voting. Hippisley served as ARRL Atlantic Division Vice Director from 1982 until 1985 and is the co-author of Practical Antenna Handbook. He was a 2010 recipient of the ARRL George Hart Distinguished Service Award.

Also attending his first Board meeting will be Rocky Mountain Division Vice Director Robert Wareham, N0ESQ, of Highlands Ranch, Colorado. He was appointed last November to serve the remaining term of Jeff Ryan, K0RM, who assumed the position of Rocky Mountain Director upon the resignation of Dwayne Allen, WY7FD.

New Director/Vice Director orientation was held on January 16 at ARRL Headquarters. The LoTW, Administration & Finance, and Programs & Services committees also met this week at Headquarters.

The Board will elect ARRL officers, a new secretary, a new Executive Committee, and ARRL Foundation Directors. It will receive and consider reports from CEO Howard Michel, WB2ITX; Treasurer Rick Niswander, K7GM, and Chief Financial Officer Diane Middleton, W2DLM.

According to the published agenda, the Board will hear reports from the Executive, Administration & Finance, and Programs & Services committees. The Board also will hear proposals for amendments to the Articles of Association and Bylaws.

In addition, the Board will review recommendations contained in various other committee reports, which could include consideration of an ARES Strategic Plan.

