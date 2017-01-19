The ARRL Board of Directors will convene January 20-21 in Windsor, Connecticut. The full Board gathering will be preceded by new Director and Vice Director orientation and meetings of the Programs and Services and Administration and Finance committees.

The prime topic on the agenda will be the new Amateur Radio Parity Act bill, H.R. 555, just introduced in the US House.

In addition to discussing a wide range of FCC and regulatory issues, the Board will vote on the 2017 financial plan, elect members to the Executive Committee and to the ARRL Foundation Board of Directors, and designate new committee assignments. Second Vice President Brian Mileshosky, N5ZGT, will report on a study addressing revitalization of the Official Observers program.

The Board also will hear a report from the Entry Level License Committee, chaired New England Division Director Tom Frenaye, K1KI.

Radio Amateurs of Canada President Glenn MacDonell, VE3XRA, and International Amateur Radio Union President Tim Ellam, VE6SH/G4HUA, will attend as guests of the Board.