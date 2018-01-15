The ARRL Board of Directors will hold its 2018 Annual Meeting January 19-20 in Windsor, Connecticut.

The first order of business will be the election of officers. The Board will elect candidates to the volunteer posts of ARRL President, First and Second Vice President, International Affairs Vice President, Secretary, Treasurer, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Financial Officer.

The Board also will receive and/or hear — and perhaps later consider recommendations from — a wide range of reports from officers, the General Counsel, and committees and coordinators, including the Entry Level License Committee, the Official Observers Program Study Committee, and the Legislative Advocacy Committee.

The Board also will hear and consider proposals to amend the ARRL Articles of Association and Bylaws.

It will consider the application of SKNAARS to become the IARU member society to represent the radio amateurs of St Kitts and Nevis.