ARRL CEO Howard Michel, WB2ITX, will host an on-the-air opportunity for ARRL members and the larger Amateur Radio community to get to know him better. Michel, who joined the team at ARRL Headquarters last October, is still a relative newcomer. The “Put Howard to Work!” event is being sponsored by the ICQ Amateur/Ham Radio Podcast to give radio amateurs a chance to chat with Michel in a natural Amateur Radio setting. Michel will be on the air from W1AW on Monday, May 13, starting at 2 PM (1800 UTC), around 14.254 MHz. Michel was a guest on the March 31 episode of the ICQ Amateur/Ham Radio Podcast, when the show’s organizers came up with this idea.

“While interviewing Howard about his management vision for [ARRL], it hit me that hams need to see the new CEO as another ham operator in addition to being the CEO of the ARRL,” said Frank Howell, K4FMH, a podcast presenter and an ARRL Delta Division Assistant Director. “Our ham metaphor of ‘working’ another ham is a humorous way to engage hams from the US and internationally to ‘put the CEO to work’ on the air at W1AW.” To commemorate the occasion, ARRL is creating a special QSL card for those who connect with Michel via W1AW.

“Working” Michel via this event will be a very special event for hams around the world, the event organizers predict. “This event will attract significant international attention, especially from the UK and Europe, due to the ICQ Podcast’s reach,” Martin Butler, W9ICQ/M1MRB, said.

Podcast publisher Colin Butler, M6BOY, added, “There are quite a number of ARRL members in the UK, so this outreach ‘across the pond’ is something we can easily get behind to promote.”

The ICQ Amateur/Ham Radio Podcast is a free, radio talk-style podcast aimed at the Amateur Radio community every other week. Each episode features a review of current news, a discussion of a technical feature and the hobby in general, and interactions with listeners from around the world.