Chris Stallkamp, KIØD, of Selby, South Dakota, has been appointed Vice Director of the ARRL Dakota Division. ARRL President Rick Roderick, K5UR, appointed Stallkamp who has been South Dakota Section Manager since 2012.

Stallkamp, an ARRL Life Member, has been a radio amateur since 2006 and holds an Extra Class license. He is a member of the Black Hills Amateur Radio Club and Lake Area Radio Klub in South Dakota, the Twin Cities DX Association, and the Minnesota Wireless Association.

Interest in amateur radio runs in his family. His mother, Margaret, KAØBEB, and father, Lloyd, NO7G, of Havre, Montana, are both amateur radio operators. Stallkamp works as a Sales Agronomist for Agri Partners.

The ARRL Dakota Division includes Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota.