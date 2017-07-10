ARRL Emergency Preparedness Manager Mike Corey, KI1U, arrived in Puerto Rico yesterday and is being oriented to the operation. Vice President Mike Pence visited the Emergency Operations Center yesterday, and spoke with volunteers.

The response continued, with 16 Amateur Radio stations operational on the island, serving 14 hospitals and towns. An Amateur Radio operator at Centro Medico in San Juan provided communications between that facility and other hospitals throughout the island, including coordinating with an Amateur Radio operator at Menonita Hospital to arrange the transfer of four critical patients.

Ham radio volunteers provided communications for Red Cross reunification teams, and a large quantity of Health and Welfare traffic was passed successfully.