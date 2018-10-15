The ARRL Executive Committee (EC) is set to meet on Saturday, October 20, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. ARRL President Rick Roderick, K5UR, will preside. In addition to reports from the President as well as Secretary and former Chief Executive Officer Barry Shelley, N1VXY, the EC will hear a status report of the ad hoc committee to draft updates/changes to Code of Conduct.

ARRL General Counsel Chris Imlay, W3KD, will report on FCC and regulatory issues, as well as on local antenna and RF interference cases that ARRL is tracking. He also will offer an update on legislative matters, including the Amateur Radio Parity Act.

The EC will hear a status report on a pending new memorandum of understanding on the Amateur Auxiliary between ARRL and the FCC. It also will receive an update from the ad hoc committee reviewing rules and regulations for advisory committees to the Board of Directors.

The Executive Committee is tasked by the ARRL Bylaws to address League matters between regular Board meetings. The Board will meet in January for its first scheduled meeting of 2019.