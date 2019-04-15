The ARRL Foundation has announced the Dick Hanna, K3VYY, Memorial Scholarship. Created through the generosity of the Hanna Family in memory of J. Richard “Dick” Hanna, K3VYY, of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, this scholarship is intended exclusively for educational use, to provide assistance with the cost of tuition, room, board, books and/or other fees essential to the higher education of the recipient. Preference is given to applicants residing in western Pennsylvania or in eastern Kentucky.

The applicant must:

be a US citizen, but without regard to gender, race, national origin, handicap status, or any other factor.

be performing at a high academic level (grade point average of 3.0 or higher).

hold a valid FCC-issued Amateur Radio license, with preference given to applicants holding a General-class license or higher.

be enrolled in an accredited 4-year college or university and pursuing a degree in a science-, math-, engineering-, or technology-related field, or in an accredited program in aviation or fire science.

The grant will be $1,000 annually, with the first scholarship expected to be awarded in 2020. The ARRL Foundation Board of Directors will disperse the scholarship funds to the recipient’s school of choice. Scholarships are for the exclusive use of the recipient.

Hanna was first licensed in 1962 as KN3SVL. He died in 2017. Survivors include his wife Pamela, WB3BHJ, and sons Doug, N4YKQ, and Brian, KF7ORO.

Including the new Hanna scholarship, the Foundation will be awarding 98 scholarships from 77 funds in 2020, totaling $142,650.