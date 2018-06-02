The ARRL Foundation has announced a new scholarship, the Joel R. Miller (W7PDX) and Martha C. Miller STEM Scholarship. Endowed through the generosity of Joel R. Miller, W7PDX, and Martha C. Miller, this scholarship is intended to supplement the educational expenses of an Amateur Radio operator pursuing higher education. The ARRL Foundation will administer the scholarship, which is $1,000 annually to fund the costs of tuition, books, fees, and other educational expenses. The first scholarship from this endowment will be awarded in 2019.

Applicants must be a US citizen, without regard to gender, race, national origin, or handicap status, residing in the ARRL Northwestern Division (Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington). Those applying must be pursuing an associate’s or higher degree in the fields of science, technology, engineering, or mathematics (STEM) at an accredited institution of higher education and have a 3.0 or higher grade point average at a high school or an accredited institution of higher education for the academic year immediately prior to the application period.

The ARRL Foundation Scholarship Committee will submit its nomination to the ARRL Foundation Board of Directors to approve by majority vote. The Board will disperse the scholarship funds to the winner’s school of choice.

The Joel R. Miller (W7PDX) and Martha C. Miller STEM Scholarship will be endowed with a gift of $25,000. Earnings on the endowment will fund the annual scholarship award.