The ARRL Foundation has announced a new, annual scholarship that is funded through the generosity of the Ozaukee Radio Club in Cedarburg, Wisconsin. The Ozaukee Radio Club, W9CQO, Scholarship, is intended to help support the post-secondary educational expenses of a current Amateur Radio licensee.

Applicants must be US citizens, residents of Wisconsin, and under 26 years old, and be performing at a high academic level. Eligible candidates must be pursuing full-time undergraduate studies at a 4-year degree-granting institution. There are no restrictions on field of study.

The ARRL Foundation will administer The Ozaukee Radio Club, W9CQO, Scholarship and determine the recipients of the award to be the most-deserving, depending on personal statements and recommendations, and superior among the scholarship applicants. The scholarship award will be $2,000 annually. Scholarships are for the exclusive use of the winner, to be applied to tuition, books, mandatory fees, on-campus housing, and other bona fide educational expenses.

The Ozaukee Radio Club is an ARRL-affiliated Special Service Club.