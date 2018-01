ARRL Headquarters will close at 2 PM today (Thursday, January 4), due to the winter storm that is now under way in the Northeast, making travel extremely hazardous.

There will be no W1AW code practice or bulletin transmissions this evening.

It is anticipated that The ARRL Letter for January 4 will be distributed to subscribers on schedule.

ARRL Headquarters will reopen on schedule at 8 AM ET on Friday, January 5.