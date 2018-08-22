[UPDATED: 2018-08-23 @ 1832 UTC]: ARRL Headquarters is in monitoring mode, as powerful Hurricane Lane — now a Category 3 storm — approaches Hawaii, ARRL Emergency Preparedness Manager Mike Corey, KI1U, said on Wednesday, and Ham Aid Amateur Radio equipment is available for deployment.

Corey said the Hurricane Watch Net (HWN) has a team on standby to assist with communication between Hawaii and the mainland, if needed. Amateur Radio at the National Hurricane Center in Miami also is standing by to assist with communication between the Central Pacific Hurricane Center and the National Hurricane Center. The Salvation Army Team Emergency Network (SATERN) is also keeping an eye on the situation but has not activated. The VoIP Hurricane Net is currently monitoring the situation and will reevaluate tonight.

As of 1800 UTC on August 23, Hurricane Lane was 205 miles southwest of Kailua-Kona, and 290 miles south of Honolulu, moving northwest at 7 MPH and on course to pass very close to or over the main Hawaiian Islands Thursday and Friday. It is a Category 3 storm, with maximum sustained winds 130 MPH. Hurricane-force winds extend out 35 miles; tropical-storm-force winds extend out 140 miles.

A hurricane warning is in effect for Oahu, Maui County, to include the islands of Maui, Lanai, Molokai, and Kahoolawe, and Hawaii County. A hurricane watch in effect for Kauai County, including the islands of Kauai and Niihau.

Excessive rainfall is expected to affect portions of the Hawaiian Islands into the weekend, with total rain accumulations of 10 to 15 inches with localized amounts in excess of 20 inches possible. Large swells will severely impact the Hawaiian Islands over the next couple of days, and the combination of a dangerous storm surge and large breaking waves will raise water levels by as much as 2 to 4 feet above normal tide levels along south- and west-facing shores

The ARRL Hawaii Section is engaged with Hawaii Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) and on standby to assist with shelter operations, if that becomes necessary. Volunteers are also assisting the National Weather Service and state emergency managers. ARRL Puerto Rico Section Manager Oscar Resto, KP4RF, is visiting Hawaii this week and has offered to assist and share his knowledge from the response to Hurricane Maria, which devastated Puerto Rico last year.

Corey said that at this time, no personnel or equipment are needed. He asked that those in the affected area alert ARRL of any communication gaps that might evolve as well as any key information that could be shared via Amateur Radio networks.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has released preparedness and safety information for the public during hurricane season.