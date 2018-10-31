ARRL Laboratory Manager Ed Hare, W1RFI, has been re-elected as IEEE Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) Society Vice President for Standards.

“Amateur Radio must be represented at the tables where these standards are conceived and written,” Hare said. “ARRL is uniquely positioned to be able to fill that role in a way that is seen by industry as being a good representation of Amateur Radio, but also of radio communication in general. One side effect of technology that poses a real risk and has an actual present-moment impact on Amateur Radio and other radio services is noise that causes radio-frequency interference (RFI).”

The EMC Society Board of Directors met October 26 – 28 in Saint Louis. As IEEE EMC Society Vice President for Standards, Hare oversees and leads the EMC standardization work of the EMC Society and a number of oversight committees working on various aspects of standardization.

“I am honored to be part of this work,” Hare said. “Right behind me stands the energetic support of thousands of hams who have contributed their EMC expertise to ARRL and to the amateur community.”