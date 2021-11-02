This weekend, February 13-14, was supposed to be the ARRL National Convention at Orlando HamCation. While members will have to wait until next year for our National Convention, ARRL will be hosting a special “At Home Expo” this weekend. Enjoy a special video from ARRL President Rick Roderick, K5UR; ARRL staff, and the HamCation committee. Look for limited offers including membership premiums, latest publications and products, 2021 Field Day gear, and our exclusive sheet full of ARRL logo stickers. All who make a weekend purchase or renew their membership will receive a free sticker sheet with their order, while supplies last. Visit our ARRL at Home page to check out all the offerings.