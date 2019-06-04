ARRL President Rick Roderick, K5UR, is using the occasion of National Volunteer Week, April 7 – 13, to highlight Amateur Radio’s role in helping the public as volunteers.

“It is the reason many new hams enter the hobby today — to support their communities and our served agencies during emergencies, disasters, and community events,” he said. “I want to thank the thousands of Amateur Radio operators who continue to provide this valuable service. It shows the great value Amateur Radio plays in providing an army of communicators in times of need. I’m proud to be associated with such a fine group of volunteers who commit their time and effort to help others.”

National Volunteer Week is sponsored by Points of Light, an ARRL partner through National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD). Points of Light called the week-long observance “an opportunity to celebrate the impact of volunteer service and the power of volunteers to tackle society’s greatest challenges, to build stronger communities, and be a force that transforms the world.”