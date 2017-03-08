The ARRL has made available for download a series of six posters that promote Amateur Radio to the general public. Initially designed by ARRL for the just-ended 2017 National Scout Jamboree, these 11 × 17 posters are suitable for any outreach effort.

“There has been an increased need for more promotional items aimed at the general public,” ARRL Media & Public Relations Manager Sean Kutzko, KX9X, said. “When I received a request from K2BSA staffers Gary Wilson, K2GW (also Assistant Southern New Jersey Section Manager), and Jim Wilson, K5ND, to create a poster they could use for the 2017 Jamboree, I saw an opportunity to create posters that could be used for outreach not just to Scouts, but to all of the general public.”

Wilson said K2BSA was able to make good use of the posters at the various operating positions.

The six posters are based around the theme, “Ham Radio Is...” These themes are Adventure (portable operating of all kinds); Discovery (making/building/DIY); Friendship (community and mentoring); Out Of This World (space communication/satellites); Ready (public service), and The Game (contesting and awards).