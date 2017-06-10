ARRL reminds Amateur Radio operators that emergency communications are taking place on and around 14.265, as well as other frequencies. Please avoid these frequencies whenever possible, to allow for emergency communications to transpire clearly and efficiently.

If you must be on the air in the vicinity of these frequencies, please allow emergency operators at least 2 or 3 KHz on each side. Thank you for your consideration of your fellow Amateur Radio operators who are doing important work in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean.