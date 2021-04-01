ARRL invites nominations for awards that recognize excellence in amateur radio educational and technological pursuits. Nominations are also open for the Hiram Percy Maxim Award, ARRL’s premier award to honor a young licensee.

The Hiram Percy Maxim Award

The Hiram Percy Maxim Award is the premier honor for a radio amateur and ARRL member younger than 21 whose accomplishments and contributions are of the most exemplary nature within the framework of amateur radio activities. Nominations must be made through your ARRL Section Manager, who will forward nomination to ARRL Headquarters by March 31, 2021. Nomination forms and supporting information should document as thoroughly as possible the nominee’s amateur radio achievements and contributions during the previous calendar year.

The ARRL Herb S. Brier Instructor of the Year Award

This award honors an ARRL volunteer amateur radio instructor or professional classroom teacher who uses creative instructional approaches and reflects the highest values of the amateur radio community. The award highlights quality of — and commitment to — licensing instruction. Nominations are due by March 15, 2021.

Technical Awards

The ARRL Microwave Development Award pays tribute to a radio amateur or group of radio amateurs who contribute to the development of the amateur radio microwave bands. The nomination deadline is March 31, 2021.

The ARRL Technical Service Award recognizes a radio amateur or group of radio amateurs who provide amateur radio technical assistance or training to others. The nomination deadline is March 31, 2021.

The ARRL Technical Innovation Award commends a radio amateur or group of radio amateurs who develop and apply new technical ideas or techniques in amateur radio. The nomination deadline is March 31, 2021.

The Knight Distinguished Service Award

The Knight Distinguished Service Award honors exceptional contributions by an ARRL Section Manager to the health and vitality of ARRL. The nomination deadline is April 30, 2021. It was named for Joe T. Knight, W5PDY (SK), who was commended for his exemplary service not only as ARRL New Mexico Section Manager for more than a quarter-century, but for his willingness to share his knowledge and leadership skills.

The ARRL Board of Directors selects recipients for these awards. Winners are typically announced following the Board’s July meeting. More information about these awards is on the ARRL website, or contact Steve Ewald, WV1X, at ARRL Headquarters (telephone 860-594-0265).