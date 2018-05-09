Philip J. Erickson, W1PJE, will keynote the 2018 ARRL/TAPR Digital Communications Conference (DCC) banquet on Saturday, September 15. His topic will be “Towards a 21st Century Understanding of Earth’s Upper Atmosphere: The Value of Radio Based Amateur-Scientist Partnerships.” Erickson heads MIT’s Atmospheric and Geospace Sciences Group at Haystack Observatory.

Headlining the Sunday Seminar on September 16 will be Nathaniel A. Frissell, W2NAF, of HamSCI renown, discussing “The Citizen Space Weather Station Project.” Frissell is an assistant research professor in the Center for Solar-Terrestrial Research at New Jersey Institute of Technology.

The complete conference schedule and online registration are on the TAPR website. The 37th annual ARRL/TAPR Digital Communications Conference is September 14 – 16 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.