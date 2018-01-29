ARRL will be represented in force and with an expanded presence at Orlando HamCation February 9-11 in Orlando. The event, which also is the 2018 ARRL Florida State Convention, takes place at the Central Florida Fairgrounds and Expo Park. Team ARRL will include Headquarters staff and volunteers. ARRL concessions at HamCation will support membership, publication sales (ARRL store), the ARRL Southeastern Division, the ARRL Collegiate Amateur Radio Initiative, and QSL card checking for DXCC and other ARRL Awards. The League will offer special incentives for visitors who join or renew ARRL membership at the booth.

Among the new books HamCation attendees can purchase are the 2018 ARRL Handbook, ARRL's Hands-On Radio Experiments Volume 3, The ARRL Repeater Directory® 2018 edition, ARRL's Best of The Doctor is In, and such best sellers as Grounding and Bonding for the Radio Amateur, by Ward Silver, N0AX.

Expected to be on hand are ARRL Puerto Rico Section Manager Oscar Resto, KP4RF, and US Virgin Islands Section Manager Fred Kleber, K9VV. At HamCation Resto and Kleber will accept the 2018 International Humanitarian Award on behalf of radio amateurs in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, who aided in relief and recovery after a punishing Atlantic hurricane season.

An ARRL Membership Forum, moderated by ARRL Southeastern Division Director Greg Sarratt, W4OZK, will take place on Saturday, while Andrew Milluzzi, KK4LWR, will lead the Collegiate Amateur Radio forum, discussing topics related to ham radio clubs at colleges and universities. Topics will include activities, recruitment, connecting with alumni, and social media. “Bring your school colors to hang in the ARRL exhibit area!” Milluzzi said. “We’ll display your college pennant, flag, or banner to show off the representation of college and university radio clubs.” If you let ARRL keep your flag or pennant, these will be included in a display being prepared for ARRL EXPO at Hamvention® in Xenia, Ohio, May 19-21.

These Team ARRL members will be attending HamCation this year:

ARRL President Rick Roderick, K5UR

Diane Petrilli, KB1RNF, ARRL Membership Manager (ARRL staff)

Yvette Vinci, KC1AIM, ARRL Member Services and Circulation Manager (ARRL staff)

Bob Inderbitzen, NQ1R, ARRL Marketing Manager (ARRL staff)

Greg Sarratt, W4OZK, ARRL Southeastern Division Director

Joey Tiritilli, N4ZUW, ARRL Southeastern Division Vice Director

Steve Szabo, WB4OMM, ARRL Northern Florida Section Manager

Darrell Davis, KT4WX, ARRL West Central Florida Section Manager

Jeff Beals, WA4AW, ARRL Southern Florida Section Manager

ARRL Puerto Rico Section Manager Oscar Resto, KP4RF

US Virgin Islands Section Manager Fred Kleber, K9VV.

These ARRL Honorary Officials also will attend:

Frank Butler, W4RH, ARRL Honorary Vice President

Rod Stafford, W6ROD, ARRL President Emeritus

Larry Price, W4RA, ARRL President Emeritus

ARRL Volunteer Examiner administered license examinations given on Friday and Saturday. Advance registration is required. Contact Val Jacyno, AK4MM.