With support from member volunteers, ARRL will put Amateur Radio on display for visitors to EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2018 — the giant, annual airshow July 23 – 29 in Wisconsin, organized by the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA). The event attracted more than 10,000 aircraft and nearly 600,000 visitors in 2017 to enjoy aerobatics displays, informative programs, hands-on workshops, and diverse aircraft spanning all eras of flight.

“The cross-over between Amateur Radio operators and pilots, aviation enthusiasts, and air show attendees has a strong correlation,” said ARRL Central Division Director Kermit Carlson, W9XA, who is part of the volunteer team organizing the ham radio exhibit at AirVenture. “Attendees include many licensed and prospective Amateur Radio operators.”

ARRL’s exhibit will promote Amateur Radio to newcomers and inform all attendees of the similarly diverse technology and innovation enjoyed by both hams and pilots.

“Ham pilots are doing all sorts of things from the sky, including long-distance HF communications, aircraft tracking using APRS beacons, and search and rescue,” Carlson said. “Developing the capability to communicate from your aircraft to a ham on the ground is also fun!”

ARRL has posted a short survey that invites pilots who are radio amateurs to share their ideas for exhibiting at EAA AirVenture 2018. The ARRL display will build upon existing ham radio demonstrations at the show, including EAA Amateur Radio Special Event station W9ZL, organized annually by the Fox Cities Amateur Radio Club in Appleton, Wisconsin, and set up at the Pioneer Airport airstrip in Oshkosh. W9ZL will be on the air throughout the week of the Oshkosh air show.