Emily Thiel, P43E, of Oranjestad, Aruba, died on April 12 after suffering an apparent stroke while hiking in Aruba National Park. She was 49. Thiel was a competitor at WRTC 2006 (held in Brazil), a member of the Aruba Amateur Radio Club, and she managed the Aruba QSL Bureau.

Licensed in 1997, she attended various conventions and hamfests around the world. She was part of the A61AJ multioperator team for the 2003 CQ World Wide SSB Contest. Thiel was a member of the FISTS Club and of the YLRL.