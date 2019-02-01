Australian Scouts will be on the air from special event station VI25AJ January 4 – 14 from the 25th Australian Scout Jamboree (AJ2019), being held in Tailem Bend, South Australia. It’s anticipated that some 2,000 Scouts will have the opportunity to experience Amateur Radio during the 10-day event. VI25AJ will be active on HF using SSB and digital modes, as well as on satellites, IRLP, and Echolink. More information is available on the VI25AJ QRZ.com profile page.