The Bank of Lithuania (Lietuvos Bankas) has released a commemorative gold 5€ coin featuring the country’s LituanicaSAT-1(LO-78) and LitSAT-1 Amateur Radio Satellites.

The two CubeSats were launched to the International Space Station (ISS) on January 9, 2014, and deployed from the ISS on February 28. LituanicaSAT-1 carried a FM transponder and a camera, while LitSat-1 had a linear (SSB/CW) transponder developed by William Leijenaar, PE1RAH.

The face of the gold coin features the Lithuanian coat of arms as a star constellation, with LituanicaSAT-1 and LitSAT-1 on the other side.