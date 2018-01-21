Incumbent ARRL President Rick Roderick, K5UR, has been re-elected by the League’s Board of Directors for a second term. The Board convened for its Annual Meeting on January 19-and 20. President Roderick, the League’s 16th President, received 9 votes, while the only other nominee, New England Director Tom Frenaye, K1KI, received 6 votes.

Current ARRL Chief Financial Officer Barry Shelley, N1VXY, was elected as Chief Executive Officer, to replace Tom Gallagher, NY2RF, who announced his retirement on January 18 after 2 years at ARRL Headquarters. Gallagher will step down on March 2. Shelley will serve until the Board selects a new CEO and is expected to serve in an advisory role to assist with the transition beyond that. The Board will create a CEO Search Committee. Shelley was unopposed as ARRL Board Secretary.

ARRL First Vice President Greg Widin, K0GW, was declared re-elected without opposition. Incumbent ARRL Second Vice President Brian Mileshosky, N5ZGT, did not stand for re-election, and Pacific Division Director Bob Vallio, W6RGG, was elected to succeed Mileshosky. Vallio received 8 votes to 7 votes for the only other candidate for Second Vice President, Northwestern Division Director Jim Pace. Vallio’s election means that incumbent Vice Director Jim Tiemstra, K6JAT, will succeed him as Pacific Division Director, creating a vacancy for Vice Director in that Division, which will be filled by appointment.

In other election news, incumbent Vice President for International Affairs Jay Bellows, K0QB, was unopposed for re-election.

Incumbent ARRL Treasurer Rick Niswander, K7GM, was re-elected without opposition.

The Board elected current ARRL Comptroller Diane Middleton, KC1BQF, as Chief Financial Officer, to replace Shelley.

The Board also chose members for its Executive Committee. Elected to the EC on the first ballot were new Dakota Division Director Matt Holden, K0BBC; Director Frenaye; Roanoke Division Director Jim Boehner, N2ZZ, and Great Lakes Division Director Dale Williams, WA8EFK. Delta Division Director David Norris, K5UZ, was elected on the fourth ballot to fill the remaining slot.

The Board elected Directors Mileshosky, Norris, and Frenaye to new 3-year terms on the ARRL Foundation Board.

Details on other business the Board conducted during the Annual Meeting will be forthcoming.