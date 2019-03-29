Robert B. “Bob” Famiglio, K3RF, of Media, Pennsylvania, once again is the ARRL Atlantic Division Vice Director. Famiglio, an attorney, was appointed by ARRL President Rick Roderick, K5UR, to fill the vacancy left by the departure of Riley Hollingsworth, K4ZDH. He will serve with Atlantic Division Director Tom Abernethy, W3TOM.

Famiglio, who was initially Atlantic Division Vice Director from 2015 until 2017, is a past Eastern Pennsylvania Section Manager and is an ARRL Volunteer Counsel. He served as a District Emergency Coordinator from 2006 until 2011. Licensed since 1967, Famiglio is also an electrical engineer and former broadcast station owner and engineer. He is an FAA-certificated pilot. He is a Life Member member of the Institute of Electrical & Electronic Engineers (IEEE).