The group mounting the 3Y0Z Bouvet Island DXpedition reports that it’s sorting through the myriad details necessary to make a DXpedition to the second most-wanted DXCC entity a reality. Plans call for 3Y0Z to be on the air in late January and early February.

A shipping container holding tons of gear is now in Punta Arenas, Chile, set to be moved out of “customs bond” soon. Last-minute supplies being collected to take as extra baggage include ice screws, “should we find ourselves camping on refrozen melt areas on the glacier,” a news release said. Shelter and antenna layouts have been finalized, as has marine transportation. Team members will take a marine safety course before embarking.

Still under negotiation is the cost of helicopter shuttles from the ship to and from the island. Two years of detailed planning have gone into the Bouvet Island DXpedition.

“We want to live up to all that is expected of us on this ‘generational’ DXpedition, which is likely the largest and most challenging DXpedition ever,” the DXpedition team said earlier this fall. “Indeed, there may never be another like it.”

A dependency of Norway, Bouvet is a sub-Antarctic island in the South Atlantic. The last Bouvet activation was 3Y0E, during the winter of 2007-2008. — Thanks to The Daily DX for some information